Public Hearing To Address Rate Increase, City Plans Major Infrastructure Development—Residents Asked To Attend

Water service in Kadoka humbly began in August 1908 when the first well located on Main Street provided water for the new community. The water service evolved over the last century as demand consistently exceeded the supply prompting the City to continually seek new resources. Early development of the utility included installing water lines in 1911 and continued with midcentury development of two artesian wells outside the city limits. The wells provided the community with a good water resource but required the water to be hauled to town. One hundred years later, the City continues to improve upon the public utility with water and sewer projects over the last two years exceeding one million dollars in cost.

At the November council meeting, council members reviewed then approved plans presented by Schmucker, Paul, Nohr and Associations, Inc. (SPN&A) to adopt the Wastewater and Water Facility Plan for 2021-2023. SPN&A plans to file the plan with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SD-DANR). In 1972, the state legislature established the State Water Plan through the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SDDANR). Filing the project with SD-DANR affords the City with the opportunity to apply for grants and low interest rate municipal loans to bring the City’s aging infrastructure out of the 20th century into the 21st. The SD-DANR offers a number of remedies when “large, costly water projects that are requesting significant state cost share participation may be recommended for placement on the State Water Resources Management System. These projects are necessary for the needs and general welfare of the people of South Dakota.”

The current rates for sewer and water service are lower than similar sized communities in the area and if the City wants to obtain funding through grants, costs must be raised for the consumers. Grants generally offer a 70/30 split where the grantor provides for 70 percent of the cost and the grantee, the City, contributes 30 percent. The City of Kadoka plans to conduct a public hearing on December 21 at 6 p.m. at the Kadoka City Finance Office. If needed, the hearing will be conducted at the City Annex. The City asks that residents attend the hearing, ask questions and obtain further information. David Reiss, executive director for the Central South Dakota Enhancement District, assisted with development of the State Water Plan in conjunction with engineering firm Schmucker, Paul, Nohr and Associates, Inc. (SPN&A) will attend the hearing and answer questions regarding the rate increases and the State Water Plan.