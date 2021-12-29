South Dakota 4-H'ers engage in second annual 4-H Legislative Session

Eleven South Dakota 4-H members now have a better understanding of how state government operates while strengthening their youth voice opportunities with the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension 4-H Youth Development Program. A state-level civic and governmental education program, the second annual South Dakota 4-H Legislature Program concluded Oct. 16, with an in-person debate session held at the South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.

“Youth join the 4-H Legislature program because they hope to move South Dakota 4-H forward around a topic of interest. Sometimes they are successful, sometimes not, but what I really appreciate is the process itself,” says Tim Tanner, South Dakota 4-H Program Director. “It is truly an honor to watch as these youth gain advanced skills in collaborative research, civil discourse and critical thinking (sometimes on the fly!). Though only a few may go on to become civic leaders as adults, all participants gain workforce and life skills that add value to themselves and their communities.”

Launched in April, the seven-month program is designed to mirror the South Dakota legislature and engage young people in the process, from gathering petition signatures to be placed on a ballot and campaigning, all the way to carrying out a mock legislative session and passing bills. Since the nature of these governmental processes is complex with a multitude of steps, resources and necessary knowledge, webinars were broken down into more-focused topics that taught both the South Dakota legislative process and what was adapted for the 4-H Legislature.

Serving as their county’s representative, bills were written on 4-H-related topics with input from constituents and then debated at the session in October. In many cases, South Dakota 4-H Legislators had to learn about new project areas that their constituents had an interest in.

“The 4-H Legislature event was very fun. I enjoyed it, and I would recommend it to anyone,” says Tyrel Mansfield, who represented Haakon/Jackson Counties. “Some struggles I had were coming up with an idea for a bill and getting over the nervousness I had when presenting my bill. I learned a lot from this experience, and I am thinking about doing it again.”

In June, 4-H members across the state voted on the candidates they wanted to represent them during the inaugural 4-H Legislative Session. The following individuals were selected as 2021 South Dakota 4-H Representatives:

•Cally Faulhaber, Aurora County

•Zikia Fleming, Fall River County

•Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

•Levi Gillespie, Union County

•Harlee Heim, Buffalo/Jerauld Counties

•Emily Maltsberger, Douglas County

•Tyrel Mansfield, Haakon/Jackson Counties

•Amber Potter, Faulk County

•Carissa Scheel, Buffalo/Jerauld Counties

•Cailey Sime, Grant County

•Ella Stiefvater, McCook County

“The 4-H legislature event was very fun. I enjoyed it and I would recommend it to anyone. Some struggles I had were coming up with an idea for a bill and getting over my nervouseness when presenting my bill. I learned a lot from this experience, such as learning how to write a bill and presenting it, along with learning more about the government an how it works.’ said 4-H Representative Tyrel Mansfield. “I am definitely considering doing this again next year. They asked for suggestion on getting more kids to participate. I made the suggestion for allowing a kid from each county to participate instead of limiting it to one per “group” that way there could be a representative from Haakon and Jackson county. Overall, I enjoyed every part of it. I learned a lot and had fun doing it.”

This year’s South Dakota 4-H Legislature Program also had input from several state legislators. For example, South Dakota Senator Mary Duval from District 24 served as Speaker of the House.

“I appreciated the opportunity to be part of the 4-H Legislative session. I think civic education is essential to understanding the rights and responsibilities of being a citizen, and I believe that there is nothing like ‘hands-on’ experience in seeing how the legislative process works,” says Senator Duvall. “The students did a great job of coming up with potential legislation, presenting their ideas during floor debate and voting their convictions. I hope to see some of these students back in Pierre in the future, as a page, an intern or even an elected official.”

In addition to all the guest speakers and volunteers in this year’s program, South Dakota 4-H would also like to recognize the generous supporters of the 2021 event: Agtegra Cooperative and the South Dakota Farmers Union.