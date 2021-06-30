Successful Weekend for 2021 Kadoka All-Class Reunion

The festivities of the 2021 Kadoka all-class reunion weekend provided many with the opportunity to reconnect with classmates in addition to spending quality time with friends, family and neighbors.

On Thursday, June 24, 2024, the festivities started with PRCA Slack in the morning at the Rodeo Arena. Then at 7:00 pm they had the PRCA Rodeo Performance at Rodeo Arena with Gizmo McCracken. After the PRCA Rodeo the Wilt Brothers played at the Rodeo Arena.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, they started at 9:00 a.m. with the Scavengers Journey, then at 10:00 am was Steer Roping at Rodeo Arena. At 4:00 was Cornhole Tournament the Champions was Carter and Cally Uhlir the game proceeded outside of the Kadoka City Bar. The Nursing Home had the Annual Walking Tacos Fundraiser under the tent on Main Street from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Finally, at 7:00 pm was the second night of the PRCA Rodeo Performance at the Rodeo Arena with Gizmo McCracken. From 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Drive by Night was playing for the locals to dance to under the tent on main street.

The Kadoka High School classes of 1961, 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011 showed their Kougar pride and celebrated the theme of the reunion, There is no Place Like Home. In addition to the class entries, many local businesses participated in the parade festivities and an array of classic cars complimented the reunion theme.

Celebration on Main Street continued on Saturday with the Parade at 10:30 a.m. that had a ton of amazing floats in supporting our Kadoka Alumni. Penny’s Riverside Catering served immediately after the parade and throughout the day on Main Street.

This year, children of all ages enjoyed the inflatables and water inflatables located at the north end of Main Street. Water slides and inflatables, varying in height and size, provided age appropriate entertainment for children in addition to the Kadoka swimming pool offering free admission from noon until 6pm. There was also a Dunk Tank by Friends of the Library and Snow Cones and Cotton Candy.

The Annual Ranch Rodeo was a success with the Block Cattle Company Team winning first place. The team consisted of Ross Block, Thomas Doolittle, Tate Cowan and Cody Jones. Charlie Risse won the Hard Luck Winner. The Lex Grooms Memorial Top Horse award was awarded to Michael Jones. The Maurice Handcock Top Hand award was awarded to Joe Pavlas.

The Kadoka Buffalo Stampede honored Jim Jones and Pat Jensen, with having their families ride out in a Team of horses and stage coach. The three Jones boys: Michael, Tyler and Tanner rode their horses behind the Stage coach. I believe there was not a dry eye in the stands. They will be missed by many people.

At 5:00 p.m.Cornhole Tournaments were at the Kadoka City Park. From 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Midnight Sun was playing for the locals to dance to under the tent on main street.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 Scavengers Journey continued from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. was Church at the Pearl Hotel with dinner that followed.

The planning for the annual event requires many hours of preparation to ensure securing entertainment during the June event. Volunteers start planning the event before the calendar year passes and this year preparations began in December 2020. Donna Enders, who chairs the all-class reunion committee, extended her gratitude to the numerous volunteers and local businesses involved in planning and participating in the weekend celebration. Each year, the committee reviews the previous year’s successes and plans accordingly for the next year’s event. So, before the 2021 calendar year comes to a close, the plans for the 2022 Kadoka all-class reunion will be in the planning stages. See you Next Year for the Reunion.