Two Kadoka Area High School Seniors recognized for Athleticism

In High School football the four quarters are each 12 minutes in length, as opposed to 15 minutes in college and professional football, that is 48 minutes of playing on field. That is alot but according to TJ Hamar it is nothing new, and it is something he enjoys.

Hamar was picked for being one of seven student-athletes nominated in the state for the Midco Sports Network’s Class 9B South Dakota player of the year. He has a lot of people rooting for him at each game. I have talked to a few people about him and here is some positive comments they have.

According to Hamars’ head coach Chad Eisenbraun, “I can find all kinds of positive things to say about TJ. He’s a tremendous person. He leads in an unselfish, yet determined way. TJ has been very coachable all the years he’s played and this being his third season as starting quarterback, he has really developed into one of the best players around and possibly the state on both sides of the football. I really enjoy coaching him because his leadership, his skills, and his competitive nature just is something a coach looks for in all of their athletes. His football IQ is very high, and he’s worked on it his entire life. Ever since he was a little kid, he’s had a football or a basketball in his hand. He’s worked on his craft for a long time. If there was ever someone young kids should look up to and want to be like it’s TJ. Whether we win or lose he’s got the same spirit. The entire team has come together in the same way this year and he’s a big part of the reason why.”

According to his sister, Alexis Hamar, “My brother is my role model, he is always positive and helps me when I need someone.”

High school volleyball is a fall sport for girls. In the Kadoka Area High School we have a varsity, junior varsity and a “C” team. Jade Hutchinson is on the Varsity team. She has been in Volleyball her whole life, having her dad as her head coach in high school, Hutchinson works very hard.

Teams play in pre-season and season competition, generally followed by a post-season that includes a regional or sectional championship and often a state championship.

Hutchinson has worked hard being the team leader and making sure everyone works hard. At practice, she is making everyone feel like they are team and making sure everyone is working hard and enjoying the practice.

According to Hutchinsons’ head coach Barry Hutchinson, “Jade has started every high school varsity match since her 7th grade season—that is 178 consecutive matches over the past six seasons; 130 of those matches were wins. She missed one practice in those 6 years. She has won many team and conference awards as an individual and was Honorable-Mention All-State last season. Those awards have some meaning, but honestly, she couldn’t even tell you where they’re at in the house. Volleyball to her has never been about stats and awards. It’s always been about competing, winning, the love of the game, and playing it with her teammates.”

Her teammates are so thankful that Jade is on their team as she is always working hard and playing the game that she loves and enjoys. Our athletes are so greatful that they get to compete and play the sports that they love; they do not know what they would do if they couldn’t play due to Covid-19 going around. High School athletes compete all year for these awards and our community is greatful to have two seniors at the Kadoka Area High School to receive them.

Congratulations Jade and TJ!