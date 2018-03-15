Lady Longhorns end season with trip to State B Tournament
Thu, 03/15/2018
Lady Longhorns with the 7th place trophy ... Back: Coach Shoemaker, Coach Haines, Mary Valentine, Skylar Vig, TyAnn Mortenson, Jaydon Delbridge, Kirston Delbridge, Mikenzy Miller, Shianne Price, Aiyana Byrd, Allix Vance, Coach Carmichael. Front: Bridgett Lemmel, Megan Drum, Delaney Smith, Jayden Shoemaker, Brooke Lemmel, Kailyn Groves, Triston Delbridge, Kaycee Groves, Ariah Engel, Sydnie Schauer, Kambelle Schauer, Kinley Kirkley.
Photo courtesy Alison Grueb