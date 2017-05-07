“Make a wish” comes true for Geigle

Jones County local Melaynee Geigle was diagnosed with Low Grade Neuroblastoma at 10 months old. The Make a Wish foundation requires children to be at least two and half years old before being eligible for a wish. Since Melaynee was seeing a doctor every three months at that young age her doctor referred her for a wish. The Geigle family started the Make a Wish process last summer at the end of July. A tree house had to be approved by the board in order for Make a Wish to begin plans. The board didn’t approve it until the end of August so they decided to wait until this summer so that she would get more use out of it.

Make a Wish asked the family about local building center options so they gave them Moore Building Center’s number, Denny referred Tyrell Moreland (Cowboy Construction) and they worked together on the plans. They built it in less than a week and it totally exceeded all expectations.

Melaynee chose a treehouse because she wanted something that she could share with her brothers and use forever. They all enjoy being outside, climbing and exploring so it seemed like a perfect fit.

Along with the treehouse the family spent a night in Rapid City at the Ramkota and were also able to spend a $500 shopping spree at Toys ‘R’ Us. Some of the bigger items Melaynee and her brothers picked out was a bike, a pool, remote control cars, a lot of water balloons and many other fun toys.

On the big day, Make a Wish representative Nicki Nelson came and set up some of Melaynee’s favorite snacks (Cheese, pickles, popcorn, and gatorade propel), took a few pictures and made sure everything was set up for the celebration. The whole family was able to celebrate Melaynee’s journey at the Make a Wish treehouse reveal.