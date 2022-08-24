12 K-5th Grade Students Win Backpacks

First Fidelity Bank gave away backpacks jam-packed with everything from pencils to Kleenex, the whole list of needed supplies, for a boy and a girl grades K-5. Students were drawn at random from each class and winners notified they could pick up their backpacks at the bank. These twelve students are all packed and ready for a great school year. From all of us at First Fidelity Bank we wish all the students, teachers and staff a fun and enjoyable year. GO COYOTES!

Kindergarten – Jeanie Dunker, Luke Huffman, 1st Grade – Kendra Raymond, Michael Moran, 2nd Grade – Autumn Kinsley, Mason Martinez, 3rd Grade – Gloria Mazzocchio, William Raymond, 4th Grade – GioGio Mazzocchio, Kourt Kinsley, 5th Grade – Harper O’Dell, Royce Newsam.