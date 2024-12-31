1880 Town Trick or Treat event a huge success

The historic 1880 Town was the perfect setting for the South Dakota Original 1880 Town Halloween Trick or Treat event. Several businesses and organizations from the surrounding area participated in this event. The staff of 1880 Town were instrumental in organizing this event.

The evening was filled with excitement in a very nostalgic atmosphere. This was a fun event for the youth and the adults. The young trick-or-treaters enjoyed the evening while filling their sacks with goodies and enjoying hot chocolate and apple cider. There was a haunted house as well as a headless horseman. The streets were filled with kiddos in their Halloween costumes as spooky music played in the background. Lots of smiles and laughter were heard during the night.

It was a Spook-Tacular evening of Trick-or-Treating that was safe for all ages. Participating sponsors were: Circle E Drive Inn, Murdo Family Foods, Moore Building Center, First Fidelity Bank, Cakes by Stephanie Wolf, Black Hills Chimney & Stove Care, West Central Electric, Murdo Methodist Church, Hespe Hooch, Tap House 22, Jones County Abstract Company, Jackson County Title Company, and South Dakota’s Original 1880 Town.

The event was for a worthy cause as well. Admission into 1880 Town was free with either a cash donation or non-perishable items. The donated non-perishable items were distributed to families in the communities of Kadoka and Murdo. The cash donations, as well as additional funds from the 1880 Town and Richard Hullinger, were presented to local volunteer Fire Departments.

The impact of such an event will have a ripple impact on families in the area communities this holiday season. The monetary donations help support local volunteer fire departments. There are already plans to have the event next year.