2nd Annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration

Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:27pm admin

The second annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration happened July 29-31. 9 hole Ball Smack kicked off the festivities on Friday evening. Saturday morning a 5K color run/walk took place at the city park followed by water games. Early afternoon found folks gathering to watch Soap Box Derby races. Contestants (divided into two categories of below or over 12 years of age) were timed as they rode/drove their derby cars down the hill. Following the races the community enjoyed a watermelon feed. Saturday evening at the Murdo Rodeo Grounds a concert series was held. Emmy Newsam opened the show, followed by The Panhandlers (featuring Jones County native Dave Hockenbary), then Clare Dunn, a country musician performed. The Garage Boys, a rock band from outside of Las Vegas wrapped up the night. Sunday featured Cowboy Church at the rodeo grounds and story time, read by Jennifer Strait, at the Main St. gazebo.

