The 3rd annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration kicked off on Friday evening with a Ball Smack Golf Tournament. The activities kicked off Saturday morning with a soap box derby down 2nd St. in Murdo, walking tacos at the Senior Center, water games and a watermelon feed at the Murdo City Park, and a concert series at the Murdo Rodeo Arena. Sunday featured story time at the Gazebo on Main St. and Cowboy Church at the rodeo arena.