On Tuesday, March 17, Jones County hosted the 50th Middle School Choir Festival. The guest director was Mr. Rodd Bauck, the former high school choir director of T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, who now is the Director of Music at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. The accompanist was the wonderful Mrs. Rose Comp. Schools attending were Philip, directed by Barb Bowen, Lyman, directed by Kym Lebeda, Kadoka, directed by Colby Shuck and Matthew Olson, Wall, directed by Kassidy Simons, and Jones County, directed by Joni Willoughby.

Songs included a South African Folk Song “Aya Ngena,” an American Spiritual called “Let Me Ride,” and the classic “Stand By Me” made famous by Ben E. King. Spotlight songs by each school were also featured. Kadoka sang “Landslide” made famous by Stevie Nicks, Wall sang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” as recorded by Elvis, Lyman sang “Down by the Riverside,” Philip sang “Big Sky, and Jones County sang “Kaleidoscope.”

The Middle School Choir Festival was started by Linda Underwood in 1976 and was hosted in Murdo, accompanied by Christie Leichtnam. They also attended the 50th event and concert, and we were honored to have them speak after the concert was over. Linda spoke of how this area of South Dakota needed a non-auditioned event for any local middle school singers to learn and grow and have fun, so she started this festival. She mentioned that while meeting people from other schools in sports or other competitive situations is wonderful, there is also a need to meet friends with the idea of working together and creating great music. We are so grateful to Linda and Christie for creating this wonderful tradition that continues to this day.