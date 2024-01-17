56th annual Jones County Invitationals
JC Invitational resultsThursday, Jan. 11
White River 93
Colome 41
Kadoka 76
Stanley County 68
Philip 56
Bennett County 25
Jones County 77
Lyman 41
Friday, Jan. 12
Lyman 58
Bennett County 41
Stanley County 84
Colome 60
Kadoka 40
White River 64
Philip 63
Jones County 54
Saturday, Jan. 13
The third day of the 56th annual Jones County Invitational Tournament was rescheduled due to the extreme cold and winter weather. Results are to be published in next week’s issue. Jones County played Kadoka in a match for third place. Philip and White River competed for the Championship game.