83 South Bridge Work on the White River

Crews have been working hard on the construction of a new bridge over the Big White on Highway 83 12 miles south of Murdo. Check out the progress!

1. Cofferdam (from the Oxford dictionary): A cofferdam is a watertight enclosure pumped dry to permit construction work below the waterline, as when building bridges or repairing a ship. The cofferdam for the new bridge just upstream from the old bridge over the White River on Highway 83 just 12 miles south of Murdo.

2. Driving steel piling for cofferdam in the middle of the White River.

3. Building the service road to the cofferdam.

4. Cofferdam with some sand and dirt removed.

5. Cofferdam after excavation and prior to drilling 65x4-foot diameter holes.

6. Three 68-foot long rebar tubes to be placed in 65-foot deep holes drilled within the cofferdam and filled with concrete. These will become the footings for the new bridge.