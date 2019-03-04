American Legion celebrates 100th anniversary

By Holly Butt

Local veterans and their guests met at the Senior Center Monday, March 25 to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion. The American Legion is an organization founded in 1919 that is composed of ex-servicemen/women from the U.S. Armed Forces who saw active duty during wartime. They serve to assist veterans especially by providing access to medical services and the means to secondary education amongst other services.

After dinner and fellowship, the Ladies Auxiliary provided a program to celebrate April’s Month of the Military Child. Our military answer the call to service every day as they defend freedom around the world. That service often comes at a great personal sacrifice, not only for the servicemember, but also for their children.

With Jodi Lebeda narrating and Marilyn Seymour and Ella Fuhrer presenting the table setting, guests were given the following criterion for the nontraditional place setting of the Military Child’s Table Setting Ceremony:

•The potted flowering plant symbolizing that a military child may flower and flourish where they are planted

•The hand spade recognizes that they may be transplanted to a new place in the world at a moment’s notice.

•The birthday hat and unlit candles, along with the baseball and glove, and ballet slippers represent special occasions that are missed.

•The family photo depicting a child with his/her uniformed parent demonstrates our country’s strength.

•The final touch to the table setting is the American flag to remind us that families are united in their commitment to national service, at home or away.

