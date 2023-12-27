Anderson and Newbold receive Volunteers of the Year

Courtesy of the Jones County Ambulance Service Facebook page

During the annual Jones County Ambulance Service annual Christmas party, we honored Brett Anderson and Beth Newbold with our Volunteers of the Year award. These two, not only embody the desire to go above and beyond the call of duty to save lives, but are also instrumental in providing assistance of the day to day operations of our ambulance service. We are proud to call them a part of our team and extend our congratulations to them.

In a world often defined by fast-paced living, Brett and Beth’s altruistic contributions stand as a testament to the transformative power of compassion. Let us collectively celebrate these extraordinary individuals whose dedication to the well-being of others has rightfully earned them the Volunteer of the Year award.