Annual MNCC features summer fun for all ages

Wed, 06/25/2025 - 7:45am admin
The annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration took place June 20-22. 
The weekend kicked off with a 9-hole golf outing on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. 
Saturday morning featured games for kids at the park; a coin search in the sand and water games. Lunch was served at the Senior Center and followed by a bean bag tournament at TapHouse 22. Saturday evening a concert at the rodeo grounds by Bart Brost’s band, Undercover.
On Sunday, Cowboy Church was held at the rodeo grounds followed by story time for kids at the gazebo.

