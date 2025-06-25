Annual MNCC features summer fun for all ages

The annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration took place June 20-22.

The weekend kicked off with a 9-hole golf outing on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday morning featured games for kids at the park; a coin search in the sand and water games. Lunch was served at the Senior Center and followed by a bean bag tournament at TapHouse 22. Saturday evening a concert at the rodeo grounds by Bart Brost’s band, Undercover.

On Sunday, Cowboy Church was held at the rodeo grounds followed by story time for kids at the gazebo.