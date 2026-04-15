Aske claims four first-place wins in Gregory track and field meet

The Jones County track and field team competed in Gregory on Friday, April 10. BreAna Aske scored four wins from the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.07 seconds, the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.54 seconds, the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.84 seconds, and the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 1.5 inches. The coyote ladies also did well in other areas, with Addison Rankin winning the high jump with a height of 5 feet, and Aubrey Tucker placing first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:43.83. Molly Nix placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:56.57. Maggie Dowling placed third in the Javelin throw with a distance of 97 feet, 10 inches. Rankin, Dowling, Nix, and Tucker won 2nd place in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 11:40.07.

The Coyotes are off to a great start for the 2026 track season!