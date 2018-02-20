Birkeland presents donation to Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition

Pictured left, Jones County NYLC member Jacob Birkeland issues a $5,000 check to Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition. Birkeland presented this donation while attending the S.D. State Habitat Meeting at Pheasant Fest in Sioux Falls February 16-18. Young and ambitious; Birkeland serves as the Public Relations Chairman of the Pheasants Forever National Youth Leadership Council. In speaking earlier this week he shared the NYLC saw this donation as an excellent use of resources. The Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition has been working to add acreage of pheasant habitat open to public hunting. Their ambition is to grow public hunting opportunities and to continue building S.D. bird numbers back up. Birkeland shares that the NYLC is pleased to support this project. Along with offering great opportunities for youth hunters, this strategy promotes South Dakota’s economy by drawing more hunters to our state. After presenting the check, Birkeland issued a challenge to neighboring SD State Chapters. He encouraged them to follow the lead by contributing with donations of their own. Birkeland has served on the NYLC for over two years now and thanks to the West River Pheasants Forever Chapter for their continuous sponsorship.