Blizzard of 2022 Brings Strong Winds and Loads of Snow

A massive winter storm turned blizzard enveloped Jones County (and the majority of the rest of the state of South Dakota) December 12-16. According to the National Weather Service, Aberdeen, Murdo received 19.2 inches of snow and experienced wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

School was excused from Tues.-Fri., many businesses were closed or had shortened hours, and some city and county workers were putting in overtime.

The combination of wind and large amounts of snow caused Interstate 90 to be closed from the Wyoming state line to Mitchell on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. It reopened on Saturday, Dec. 17. Interstate 29 was closed on Wed., Dec. 14 from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

No Travel Advisories impacted nearly all state highways across South Dakota, with several highways in central and northeastern areas of the state physically impassable due to large snow drifts and bridges completely plugged.

Secondary highways were also impassable over an extended period of time with many state highways posting No Travel Advised.

There were many vehicles stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on state highways to avoid Interstate closures which created hazards for snowplow and tow truck operators as well as other rescue vehicles.

The penalty for non-compliance of Interstate closures may result in a $232 fine, a civil penalty of up to $1,000, and the actual cost of any such rescue, not to exceed $10,000.