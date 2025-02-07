Buchannan new owner of the Murdo Coyote newspaper

Ravellette Publications, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of the Murdo Coyote to Mishayla Buchannan. Ravellette Publications, Inc., with the corporate office in Philip, S.D. also publishes the Pennington County Courant, Wall, S.D.; The Pioneer Review in Philip and a nine-county advertiser, The Profit. Ravellette Publications, Inc. purchased the Murdo Coyote from Clarice Roghair in 2000.

Mishayla has been employed at the Murdo Coyote since 2020 and brings her experience and enthusiasm to ensure the Jones County paper continues to provide local news and keep the public informed on city and county happenings. “I am thankful to the Ravellettes to bring me this opportunity. I hope to meet the needs of the Jones County area and I look forward to the continued support of the community,” says Mishayla.

"The Murdo Coyote has been a reliable and valuable asset to the Jones County area,” said Ravellette. "Being the official newspaper for Jones County, City of Murdo and Jones County School District is an important part of the community. I have no doubt that Mishayla and her team will continue to bring a strong passion for publishing the weekly newspaper and keep the voice of the Jones County area alive."

Krisanna Thomas, editor and employee of Ravellette Publications for the past nine years, is thrilled for co-worker, and friend, Mishayla. “As Mishayla steps into this new endeavor I feel much pride for her. The reserved and shy young lady that started at the Coyote five years ago has become a dear friend and valued co-worker. The title of owner may come with obstacles and stresses, but I am extremely confident that Mishayla will meet them with grit and grace. I also look forward to seeing our tight-knit community supporting and celebrating her as she navigates her new venture!”

Once again, congratulations Mishayla!