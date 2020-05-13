City of Murdo Opening Plan

In the minutes this week is Resolution 2020-20 that outlines a plan for the City of Murdo businesses and residents to start opening using safety measures for themselves and their patrons. The City Council thanks every business for using precaution and being innovative at this trying time. They encourage everyone to continue using safety measures by social distancing, increased hygiene and sanitation, and monitoring of your patrons for illness. Please do not be afraid to ask anyone to not be in your business if they seem ill. With these measures, the City Council feels that Murdo will thrive once again!

Additionally, any churches or places with increased traffic of people with compromised health or the elderly, they ask that you proceed with extra precaution. For those churches having online services, please continue to do so and encourage those people that can to attend your services in that manner. For those that attend, please adhere to the above precautions with social distancing, good hygiene and extra sanitation and if anyone seems ill, please ask them not to attend. Please discourage social gatherings after services or any gatherings in any area of churches or buildings. The City Council is hoping and praying that no member of our community is affected by Covid 19 and cannot stress enough caution.

Additionally, after MUCH discussion and deliberation and conferring with the city’s insurance company and attorney, the City Council made the tough decision to not have any summer activities. This includes golf lessons, baseball/t-ball, and swimming pool. This decision was made taking the safety of the kids into consideration. Additionally, the City Council feels the budget for the current year will be in a deficit and with several already obligated projects, may need to tap into any extra resources they can. Again, this was an extremely tough decision!

The City Council wants to extend a big thank you to all that have been practicing safe measures and thank you in advance for your continued use of measures as outlined in Resolution 2020-20, those issued by the State of South Dakota and by the CDC. Please feel free to contact the City Office at 605-669-2272 if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

The Murdo City Council

Mayor David M. Geisler

Wayne Esmay

Jay Drayer

Kit Talich

Mike Jost

Russ Wilbur

Jade Konst