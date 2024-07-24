Community raises money for, rallies behind Anderson

On Sunday, July 21, the community of Jones County came together to offer financial and emotional support to Brett Anderson. The monies raised from the benefit and live auction are intended to help Brett offset medical expenses due to treatment for esophageal cancer.

A Thanksgiving style meal was served and a live auction was held with donated items from individuals and businesses.

By Vanessa Hight

Brett has been with the JC ambulance over 40 years. He is currently a Basic EMT but in his earlier years was an Advanced EMT. Brett has been a vital part of our service much of his life and we are grateful for all the roles he has stepped up to fulfill. It takes many hands to run this business from behind the scenes day to day transactions to patient care. Brett can do it all and has served his community with all his heart.

All contributions, significantly bolstered the fundraiser’s success. These acts of kindness and solidarity not only provided Brett with critical resources but also fostered a sense of community and hope during a challenging time. Great job Jones County!