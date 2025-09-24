Coronation: Homecoming kicks off with announcement of King and Queen

Homecoming week began on Monday, September 22 starting with dress-up days and coronation that evening.

During coronation, the Homecoming Royalty were announced as Tayah Anderson, Addison Rankin, Natalie Sealey, and Mallory Venard as the Queen candidates and Asa Best, Ben Dolloff, Conner Iversen, and Bryer Kinsley as the King candidates.

Jacey Jensen, Junior Class President, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Crown Bearers were Nolan Van Dam and Emma Iversen. Escorts were Sunny Valburg and Harrison Moore. These two also did the crowning of the King and Queen.

Athletic teams were presented during the coronation by their respective coaches. The Jones County Choir and the Jones County Pep Band also performed pieces in between sessions. JC teachers and staff performed a laugh-inducing skit, seeing who can make the best dessert.

Later that night, students whitewashed the streets of Murdo. The Friday Homecoming football game will be against the Philip Scotties at 7 p.m. Hope to see you there!