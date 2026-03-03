Home / Murdo Coyote / Coyotes claim victory in Regional games
Photo Barb Hockenbary PhotographyPhoto Barb Hockenbary PhotographyPhoto Barb Hockenbary PhotographyPhoto Barb Hockenbary PhotographyPhoto Barb Hockenbary PhotographyPhoto Barb Hockenbary Photography

Coyotes claim victory in Regional games

Tue, 03/03/2026 - 3:30pm admin
The Lady Coyotes played their first round of Regionals against the White River Tigers on Tuesday, February 24. The Coyotes claimed a heavy victory against the Tigers, 50-37, and would move on to play their second region game against the Wall Eagles on February 26 in Wall, S.D. They would continue to claim victory against the Eagles with a close score of 45-43. Next for the girls is the SoDak 16 game against Harding County, in Spearfish, to qualify for State.
Way to go, Coyotes!

 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here