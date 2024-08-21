Cressy inducted into Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame

On August 7 the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum held their annual breakfast at the Sturgis Rally. At the event, Jiggs Cressy (originally from Murdo, S.D.) along with four others, were inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame for their accomplishments.

Cressy also earned the 2024 Freedom Fighter Award for his leading role in ABATE of South Dakota and his lobbying efforts. “The Freedom Fighter Award honors the sacrifices made by individuals or organizations, both nationally and internationally, in defending motorcyclists’ rights.” (sturgismuseum.com) ABATE of South Dakota is an organization that supports motorcycle rights and brings attention to the issues that affect motorcyclists. It stands for A Brotherhood for Awareness, Training and Education.

Cressy has served the ABATE since 2005 as a Vice Coordinator, then becoming a State Coordinator in 2009 up until 2023. He also led as the Chapter President of the Rushmore Chapter of ABATE. He focuses on motorcyclists rights (both for those within the state as well as visitors of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from around the world), education, safety, and legislative lobbying.

Jiggs Cressy has also been a prominent member of the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) for over 20 years. Cressy made significant contributions to motorcyclists rights at MRF’s annual Meeting of the Minds conferences that he attended. Cressy’s tireless efforts earned him other awards from the MRF such as the President’s Cup and also one of MRF’s highest honor: the John “Farmer” Eggers award. Cressy continues to put in efforts for motorcyclists everywhere.