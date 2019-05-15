The Funeral Service for Debora L. Wicks, age 59 of Faith, were held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Faith Community Center in Faith, SD with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.

Serving as Honorary Casketbearers were Cleo KeKnikker, Randie Wicks, Jess King, Zane King, Barbara DeKnikker, and Jimmy Collins. Serving as Active Casketbearers were Jon Collins, Josh DeKnikker, Randie Wicks, Tayden Forbes, Jess King, Dawson King, and Kyle Carmichael.

A memorial has been established at Dakota Plains Federal Credit Union.

Debora Lynn Wicks was born February 14, 1960 in Faith, SD to Arthur and Cleo (Collins) DeKnikker. She grew up in Faith and graduated from Faith High School 1978. As a kid her favorite place to go was her grandparent’s ranch. There she learned how to work hard and take care of animals. She said nothing makes you feel as free as it does riding on the back of a horse running hills with Jimmy. She married Thomas Wicks on December20, 1983 at the Courthouse in Pierre, SD. From that love they created 4 children that they were incredibly proud of. Deb lived a very diverse life and so she became a woman of many talents. She babysat several children, worked at the grocery store, Ke-An Honey Company, her and Tom night lambed and calved for a few different ranchers in the area, they had a custom combining operation, they farmed out at the Wicks' ranch together. They did what needed to be done to provide for their kids and show them a good work ethic. In 1994 she went to work at the NRCS office as a secretary. She found a passion for trees while working there. Hundreds of thousands of trees were planted in Meade County by Deb and her family. It was very rewarding for her to drive around the country watching them grow.

Deb always looked forward to holidays when Cleo's house would be full of family and time to get all the games out. She thoroughly enjoyed beating anybody at any time at any game and if she didn't win she would accuse someone of cheating. She enjoyed shooting and fishing with her family, driving through Spearfish Canyon in the fall and drinking a good cup of coffee. These last few years during her retirement you could find her hanging out with her Mom most days. They were either trying to beat one another in a game of some sort, fishing at Durkee or working on a project together. If she wasn't helping out one of her kids.

She passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Howes Corner enroute to a hospital.

Surviving family members include her children, Rollie (Andrea) Wicks, Alexandria, VA; Jackie Wicks, Hettinger, ND; Randie Wicks, Faith, SD; Lorrie Wicks, (Jesse King), Faith, SD; her mother Cleo DeKnikker, Faith, SD; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jesse Carmichael, Bison, SD; brother and sisters-in-law, Danny and Sharon DeKnikker, Faith, SD; Barbara DeKnikker, Woonsocket, SD.

She was preceded in death by her father, husband Thomas Wicks, and brother Stuart DeKnikker.

