Dogs, Paint, and 4-H

On June 20, 2022 the Prairie Rangers 4-H club assembled to have a meeting. The meeting was called to order at 10:06 a.m. by President Molly Nix. The meeting had 30 4-Hers present with four parents and one advisor also in attendance. Following the call to order, GioGio Mazzocchio, led the Pledge of Allegiance while Titan led the 4-H pledge. The roll call’s theme was “What is your favorite thing about 4-H.”

The minutes, from the May 14 meeting, were then read by Secretary Bailey Smith. The minutes were approved by Seth Schoon and seconded by Easton Newsam. The treasurer's report was read off and the Prairie Ranger’s 4-H balance was $3,310.65 in March. There were no bills but there was a committee report. The report was on the Statewide Community Service idea called “Supplies for Success” which is a backpack donation that all 4-H clubs in South Dakota are involved with. Each 4-H club is donating a backpack full of school supplies to give to kids who are less fortunate than others. You can donate to this backpack by visiting the 4-H office in the Jones County Courthouse.

After the report, old business commenced. The club was reminded that the Melletter/Jones county 4-H Achievement Days was to be held during August 8-9. The 4-H livestock show will be held on August 6 and the small animal show on August 8.

The New Business included how the 4-H club wanted to donate time, money, or resources to the Meghan Newsam Community Celebration held on Saturday, July 30. It was mentioned that the event was seeking coins for the coin scramble. Emmy Newsam moved to donate $20 in coins to the scramble. Adrik Schoon amended the motion to include $30 instead. Paxton seconded the amendment and the motion carried. The 4-Her’s were reminded that the 4-H day camps were scheduled for June 29 (Space camp) and July 13 (Mad Scientist) at the gun club from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On July 26 a livestock showmanship class was to be held by Paul Erikson at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The announcement was that Dr. Jess was doing a workshop on small animal care to prepare the 4-Hers for the small animal show. It was decided that the club did not wish to meet in July so the next meeting was scheduled for August 20 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting was then adjourned at 10:49 a.m.

Once the meeting was over Dr. Jess commenced with the workshop on small animal care and introduced her dog to the 4-H members. This of course resulted with many shouts of glee and everyone trying to call the dog over to them to pet. The workshop had 32 4-Hers and four parents in attendance. After the workshop, lunch was served by 4-H parents and Advisor Vanessa Hight. Once the meal was over, the 4-Hers participated in a fun craft. This included mixing paint and spreading it over canvases to make intriguing designs. This of course was a blast and each 4-Her got to make their own. The 4-H filled day was a success and following the painting each family packed up and called it a day.