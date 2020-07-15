Dusty Johnson Joins Locals for Coffee and Conversation

Representative Dusty Johnson stopped at the Covered Wagon in Murdo on Thursday, July 9 to visit with locals. He discussed, and received local’s feedback, on numerous subjects such as country of origin labeling on beef, kids returning to school this fall, another Covid-19 response package, and his thoughts surrounding the controversial movement of defunding police. Dusty also toured the East Apartments with a resident who is concerned about the construction supplies that have been sitting on the property for the last year.