The final Draper Alumni Celebration

The Draper Alumni Committee held their final celebration on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Activities kicked off in the afternoon in Draper, featuring free ice cream, school spirit accessories and bling. Corn hole boards were set up and the sand volleyball court was prepared. It was a very windy and hot day, but that did not stop the celebrations! (It may have stopped the bouncy house, though.) The parade rolled down Main Street soon after, featuring DHS graduated classes, big rigs of local farmers and ranchers, the Gumbo Ridge Wagon train, the Draper and Vivian Fire Department, and various others on all sorts of vehicles.

After the parade, loads of people stuck around to socialize within the auditorium, Draper Fire Hall, and Main Street. Later, a roast beef banquet dinner was held for alumni.

After most had finished eating, the alumni committee began with their final program, headed by Steve Hayes. They recognized people who were prominent to Draper High School and presented Teacher Hall of Fame plaques to the late Mrs. Calhoun (‘61-73) and to Mr. Larry Koth. Hayes thanked Koth, and all the teachers of Draper High School for all they have taught the alumni.

Jason Seamans then took the mic, and shared his past memories of school and invited others to share their memories as well. He held a moment of silence for those alumni and teachers that are no longer with us. He informed the alumni that though the Draper Alumni Committee is retiring, he is wanting to continue having celebrations in Draper, and asked that anyone interested in helping him with this to contact him. Everyone then sang the school song one last time.

After the banquet, a street dance was held featuring music from Pierre band KC Hughes.