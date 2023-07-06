First Fidelity Bank to acquire Dakota Prairie Bank, pending approval

Upon federal and state regulatory approval, Dakota Prairie Bank will merge into First Fidelity Bank headquartered in Burke. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Dakota Prairie Bank—originally Draper State Bank—was chartered in October of 1906, and First Fidelity Bank was chartered as Burke State Bank in January of 1905.

Dakota Prairie has been under the Hayes family leadership since its founding and operates branches in Draper, Fort Pierre, Presho, and White River. All Dakota Prairie branches will remain open, and all co-workers are expected to remain in place.

First Fidelity Bank has been owned by the Lillibridge family since its inception and has branches located in Burke, Bonesteel, Colome, Gregory, Murdo, Platte and Winner. The leadership is now into the fifth generation of the Lillibridge founder’s family.

As two family banks blend together, all customers can expect the same great service you have always had. We are sure this will be a successful transition because both banks uphold the same values of family, community, history, and innovation.

Together we will continue our mutual vision for the people and communities with whom we share a history and a future: to always provide our customers with the best service and products to meet their financial goals.