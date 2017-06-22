First Fidelity Bank to begin construction

First Fidelity Bank, Murdo, S.D., is proud to announce the construction of a new bank building. The construction will begin the end of June, and the new bank will be located on the vacant lots north of its current location on Main Street. First Fidelity is proud to be a community-oriented business that is committed to the future of this area, which is why we are very excited that the new building will also include a space to accommodate the Turner Youth Theater.

The existing bank building was constructed in 1920 as the Jones County State Bank. The Jones County State Bank was bought out by Lowell L. and Laurel S. Lillibridge in 1949, but continued operating as Jones County State Bank. Then in 1972 the Lillibridge’s merged their four separate banks in Burke, Bonesteel, Murdo and Colome into branches of what is now “First Fidelity Bank.” Currently, First Fidelity has seven branches in Bonesteel, Colome, Gregory, Murdo, Platte, Winner and the home office in Burke.

This venture into a new bank building is evidence of First Fidelity’s continued commitment to the Murdo area and surrounding rural communities. We know firsthand how great it is to live and work in rural South Dakota, and we want to make sure future generations get the same experience.