A frightful time in 1880 Town

On Friday, October 24, South Dakota’s Original 1880 Town held their third annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Event. The turnout was tremendous and the weather was perfect for an evening of trick-or-treating.

Ghouls, princesses, cowboys, and everyone in between could visit 1880 Town’s 1880-1920 era buildings for treats, tricks, and games. A spook house was set up in the barn, and visitors could enjoy chicken noodle soup and hot chocolate from the Circle E Drive-In at the Saloon.

Most buildings had local sponsors handing out candy. Sponsors this year were Black Hills Chimney & Stove Care, Circle E Drive-In, First Fidelity Bank of Murdo and Draper, Jones County Ambulance Service, Jones & Jackson County Title Co., Marshall Games, Moore Building Center, LLC, Murdo Coyote, Murdo Methodist Church Youth Group, Murdo Volunteer Fire Department, Newsam Performance & Quarter Horses, The Stroppel Hotel & Mineral Baths, West Central Electric Cooperative, and White River Volunteer Fire Department.

The event was free, with encouragement to donate a non-perishable food item or cash donation which went towards local organizations and families in need. Organizations that benefitted were the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department with $294 raised, the Jones County Ambulance Service with $313 raised, the White River Volunteer Fire Department with $217 raised and $271 raised each for both the Murdo and White River school lunch programs.