Fuoss named “Head of Experimental Design”

Dr. Paul H Fuoss has been named “Head of Experimental Design” for the Linear Coherent Light Source at Stanford Linear Accelerator Laboratory in Stanford, California. The Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) is the first x-ray laser and has revolutionized x-ray science over the last seven years. SLAC and the Department of Energy are now building a second generation machine (LCLS-II) that will be orders of magnitude brighter than LCLS. Paul’s job is to guide the development of scientific instruments, roughly a $100M project, to take advantage of the new machine. He will also be charged with starting an “Institute for X-Ray Instrumentation Science” to train the next generation of instrumentation scientists, giving him the opportunity to shape the future of x-ray science.

Paul is the son of Floyd H and Sylvia (Hullinger) Fuoss recently of Draper, and brother of Anita Fuoss of Murdo. He attended Spears Rural School and Draper High School in Jones County, graduated from Riggs High School in Pierre and SDSM&T in Rapid City, S.D., before earning his doctorate from Stanford University in California. Paul began his new job in California in mid April and his wife and son will join him from Oak Park, Ill., as soon as the school term is over.