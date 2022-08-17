Get to Know Superintendent Colberg

As the new superintendent at the Jones County School District, what are you are you looking forward to the most?

I am looking forward to becoming part of the Jones County School District family. My wife, daughter and I are all-in to become proud Coyote community members and we are excited to get to know the town and the people that are here.

Tell us a little about yourself. I grew up in Estelline, S.D. in a large family of seven sisters and me. I attended Dakota State University on a football, academic and track scholarship. After my Bachelor’s Degree in English Education was complete, I joined the US Army. After my discharge, I started my educational career as an English teacher. I have done education at a variety of levels including a year teaching in Incheon, South Korea. After receiving my Master’s Degree, I went into administration, where I have been an elementary, middle school and high school principal before becoming a superintendent. I am married to my wife, Naomi (celebrating 17 years of marriage this month) and we have a daughter, Aurelia who will be in 8th grade at Jones County. My wife is a counselor, working in both the private and educational sectors. She will be working as a counselor in White River.

What were the deciding factors in accepting this particular position and moving to Murdo?

I had worked in the White River School District as a principal for five years and as a middle school and high school principal and coach. I knew the area out here, which I think is beautiful and wide-open. There are just really good people out here and the individuals I have met so far in the Jones County District area have been great. They are helpful, kind, and most of all they are all in for supporting the school. That’s what makes a school district great is a community of people who care about their students’ education and the overall well-being of the school. It is great to be here and I’m excited to meet the students and parents.

Are you planning on implementing any changes? There will be some changes, but I haven’t seen anything that’s overwhelming. I have some ideas after 20 years in education, but I also know that ideas have to be school specific and may work one place, but not another. It will be something that develops over time. The biggest thing I want to do is to continue the success of our student’s learning, encourage them to be involved in some form of activity or sport; whatever they are passionate about. I want to see growth as learners, but also growth in helping others and in being quality members of society.

What message, if any, would you like to send out to students and/or parents before the school year kicks off?

As I wrote in my “Welcome Back to School” letter, I want to challenge staff, parents and students to think about what is “Our Goal Every Day”. This isn’t a specific thing; it’s a concept where we are always looking to improve in whatever we are doing. We need to ask ourselves and challenge ourselves to decide what is “Our Goal Every Day”? I like to see hard work and I like to see opportunities for fun. See you soon!