Going to Towns Tour rolls through Murdo

The Going to Towns Tour rolled into town on Saturday, May 16, and made a stop at the Pioneer Auto Museum. Many classic and antique cars were in town carrying car enthusiasts along with them. The Going to Towns Tour is a car-focused road trip that drives through scenic passages and historic towns, focusing on classic cars. It is hosted annually by Vice Grip Garage and this year was also sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Vice Grip Garage is most notably known for its YouTube channel of 2.5 million subscribers that focuses on finding and fixing classic cars. Derek Bieri, car enthusiast and the face and star behind the channel, was present on the tour, and was even celebrating his birthday when he rolled into Murdo on the second day of the tour. On the VGG Facebook page, Derek and his wife documented the tour, including posting a heartfelt message, “Seeing people from all over the country and even Canada come together over a shared passion for old cars, adventure, and good people was something truly special. Everywhere we stopped, the support, respect, generosity, and positivity from this community was unbelievable. Not a SINGLE shred of negativity.”