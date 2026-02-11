Grain bin deconstruction

Monday, February 2 was the beginning to an end of the Dakota Mill and Grain Bins located on North Main and Railroad St. The two smooth bins were standing since 1958, and in 1983 the three corrugated bins were added. Last year, a strong north wind compromised bin number three, blowing it over. More recent wind storms have made others think of the safety of the rest. Perhaps this is why they are all coming down now.

The train tracks still run right behind the bins. The Milwaukee Road freight house, named after Murdo Mackenzie is still standing to the west of the bins and Main St. The last passenger trains ran in 1969. The last freight train ran March 31,1980 after the Milwaukee company went bankrupt. The fact that the first two bins have been standing for over six decades is impressive. It also strikes a curiosity in me that wonders that if the train was still running here, would these grain bins have been kept up to date to give a place closer for local farmers to ship their grain out? I guess if wind could tip them over, maybe they have already had their time to shine.

Dakota Mill and Grain has newer steel grain bins and an elevator in Presho. Construction began in October 2017 partially completed July of 2018, and fully completed October 2018. Near the 4.9-million bushel, Dakota Southern rail terminal built in 2016. The South Dakota state owned rail line, operated by the Dakota Southern Railway is a short-line connecting to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway at Mitchell S.D.

Railroads handle a large portion of U.S. grain transportation, with 24% of domestic grain movements and 39% of grain export movements according to USDA data. Most exports are shipped by train, if shorter distance, they are hauled by truck. Trains are a more efficient way to haul large quantities of grain and products

Employee Bob Fanning of the Murdo Dakota Mill & Grain was unsure if new bins and an elevator was in the works to replace the ones demolished. So for now, we say goodbye to the huge grain bins that have been a part of Murdo for decades. We hope for more room for growth and less goodbyes. Maybe the state would fund to get the rail line up and running to bring passenger and freight trains back through the state we all call home.