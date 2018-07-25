Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride, Murdo Ranch Rodeo Weekend

Last Friday, July 20 and Saturday July 21, 2018, marked the performance of the Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride and the ninth annual Murdo Ranch Rodeo. Following are unofficial results of some of the competition.

The Bronc Ride champion on Friday evening was Jones County's own Craig McKenzie with a great horse and outstanding ride to victory. Little mutton busters had the opportunity to do some riding of their own, maybe in preparation for the day they will be champion riders.

The weather Saturday afternoon and evening could not have been more perfect, other than a bit of wind that western South Dakota cowpokes know can get a whole lot nastier than it was that night.

Nine adult teams and several young teams took part in the ninth annual ranch rodeo. The highest selling team in the Calcutta went for $700 and was the Circle E Herefords, consisting of local cowboys Chris Nix, Levi Newsam, Craig McKenzie and Chauncey Labrier. By the time the auction was done, under the outstanding chant of young Jake Lolley, the pot totaled $4,695.

After opening prayer by announcer Tim Allen, the American Legion presented the colors, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Sage Waldron and Emmy Newsam. Throughout the evening, Tim Allen did an excellent job of relaying information concerning the current action and some history of rodeo including the fact that South Dakota leads the world in Bronc Riding.

Saturday's action began with Kids Team Penning where the team of four horses and riders must cut out a certain critter from the bunch on the south end of the arena and herd him back to the north end. In the Junior division, that event was easily won by Jacob Roghair and two of his cousins, Jubilee and Riata Roghair and their cousin Christopher. First place in the relay race where each rider had to make a circle around four poles and pass off the lariat to the next in line in the Youth Division was also won by a Roghair team consisting of Annalee and Mesa of Okaton and their cousins Kate and Rope of Isabel. Other events for kids included two age groups of Mini Bronc, boot scramble and mutton busting. The variety of young participants reveals an outstanding promise of excellent hands down the road.

In an unusual situation, first place for the adult ranch rodeo was a tie shared by Philip Livestock riders Clint Nelson, Colton McDaniel, Tucker McDaniel and Lex Palmer and the team of Blood, Sweat and Beers with members Luke Newsam, Charlie Risse, Jesse Risse and Garret Ward. Third place was claimed by the ¾ Divorced team members Justin Steinke, JayTee Sealey, Payton Shankland and Even DeBoer and fourth place was the Circle E Herefords team of Chris Nix, Levi Newsam, Craig McKenzie and Chauncey Labrier.

The Top Horse award went to Paul Smiley's mount from the Mowry Ranch Range Ready Bulls team. Top Hand award went to Luke Newsam, who also served as a pickup man and rode with the Blood, Sweat and Beers team.

An invitational rodeo of champions is being planned to happen at Murdo in October. Watch for details.