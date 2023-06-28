Hendricks travels to Europe as Music Ambassador for South Dakota

Savanah Hendricks performed at the South Dakota Ambassadors of Music Band and Choir Concert on June 20, 2023, at the Larson Performing Arts Center at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.

The performance was a send off concert for the 202 students that will be traveling Europe and representing South Dakota as Music Ambassadors. Savanah is performing in choir and playing her clarinet for the band in Europe for 15 days; June 21- July 6. The South Dakota ambassadors will experience performing and sightseeing in Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK. Some of the adventures on the agenda will be five performances, a visit to the Eiffel Tower, seeing the Matterhorn, a city tour of London, riding the train from London to Paris (the Chunnel), visiting Mozart's birthplace in Salzburg, touring the Louvre Museum in Paris, attending musicals in London, the Buckingham Palace, cruising down Seine River in Paris, seeing the medieval walled city of Rothenburg, O.T.D., and much more.