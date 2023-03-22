Hockenbary recognized for 50 years of service

Jim Hockenbary was recognized for 50 years of volunteer firefighter service at the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Ladies Night on Saturday, March 11. Jim started as a volunteer firefighter in 1973 and served as fire chief from 1981-1994. He was also inducted into the Badlands Fire District Hall of Fame in 2019. Jones County Sheriff and previous Fire Chief Rich Sylva along with current Fire Chief Andy Hatheway presented Jim with a mounted firefighter’s axe. Congratulations Jim and thank you for your 50 years of service!