Homecoming concludes

Homecoming week for the Jones County Coyotes was Monday, September 22 through Friday, September 26. Homecoming kicked off with coronation on Monday, more details of which can be read in last weeks paper. Each day the Jones County students participated in themed dress up days: Dress to Impress, Sports or Sparkles, Teacher vs. Students, Class Colors for high school students and House Shirts for elementary, and finally, Coyote Spirit.

On Tuesday, the Lady Coyotes left home turf to play against Chamberlain. Jones County brought home a win, 3-0.

Wednesday, starting at noon, the cross country team treaded home turf in the Jones County Invitational at the Murdo Golf Course. BreAna Aske placed first in the Varsity division’s 5,000 meter run. Julia Kinsley placed first in the Junior Varsity division’s 4,000 meter run. The women’s team placed first with an official team score of 13. Little Wound placed second with a score of 23. The rest of the results for Jones County sports can be found on page two.

On Thursday, the JC volleyball team played against Todd County on home court. In a neck and neck performance, the Lady Coyotes came out victorious against the Falcons with a score of 3-2.

Friday was the big day and brought many festivities about. No one went hungry that day, as 4-H provided a bake sale, West Central Electric provided a hot dog lunch, and the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department offered a pancake supper. The annual Homecoming parade was held at 1:30 p.m. The theme for the parade this year was Books. Winning floats of the homecoming parade are mentioned in “Bringing books to life” by Jacey Jensen on the Coyote Call page.

After the parade, Jones County cheerleaders offered face painting to help Coyote fans get into the spirit for the big game.

Later that evening, right before the game, Parents’ Night was had. It had been postponed from the September 19 game against New Underwood due to the wet and muddy field.

Finally, it was time for the big game. This year, the Coyotes’ Homecoming game was against the Philip Scotties. Unfortunately, the Coyotes were not able to get a good run in, and the Scotties won 51-0. Don’t give up, Coyotes! There’s always next year.

A collage of the Homecoming activities can be found on page 5. More details on Homecoming festivities can be found on the Coyote Call page.