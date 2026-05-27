On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, programs honoring the fallen were held throughout Jones County. The day began with a raising of flags in the Murdo and Draper cemeteries.

A program was held in Murdo at the Harold Thune Auditorium to honor and reflect on those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and freedom. The program began with the Presentation of Colors and the Star Spangled Banner was sang by all attending, accompanied with piano by Rose Comp. Pastor Cheryl Nymann gave the invocation. Musical performances were presented with a vocal solo by Masin Booth, a vocal ensemble by Jones County students, and a drum solo by Coy McKenzie. Performances were directed by Rose Comp and Joni Willoughby. A roll call of deceased veterans was made by Jones County students. Jim Anderson introduced the speaker this year, Col. Micheal Cartney.

A resume was provided on the back of the programs:

Retired Colonel Cartney is the past president of Lake Area Technical Institute. Colonel Cartney retired in 2007 from his 30-year active duty Air Force career. A graduate of Watertown High School, Col. Cartney entered the United States Air Force Academy in the summer of 1977. Across a long and distinguished career, Col. Cartney is recognized and decorated for his duty during the Cold War, DESERT STORM, DESERT SHIELD, DESERT FOX, Bosnia, Kosovo, the Global War on Terrorism, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), Operation Noble Eagle (protection of US Homeland), and the war on drugs. During the US response to 9/11, Col. Cartney directed the activities of almost 1,000 people world-wide and the operational management of billions of dollars in equipment. As operational director, Col. Cartney oversaw all DoD C4 (Satellite and Terrestrial communications) world-wide, including providing simultaneous direct support to Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, and Homeland Security. Col. Cartney served on US Space Command, NORAD, and US Strategic Command’s Senior Battle Staffs. Colonel Cartney was coined by President Defense, the Secretary of the Air Force, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and their staffs. Colonel Cartney was coined by President Obama for his military service and personally thanked by the Crowned Prince of Saudi Arabia for his service during the first Gulf War.

Hand selected by the Secretary of Defense, Col. Cartney developed DoD’s vision and operational concepts describing how our fighting forces will use communications in the 2020-2030 timeframe. He also led the writing of US STRATEGIC Command’s vision of how the US will fight in cyberspace. A National Defense Fellow to Harvard University, Col. Cartney served as a research partner and assistant professor for the Program on Information Resources Policy in the Applied Engineering Sciences Department. His latest writing, “The Art of Balancing Information Sharing and Security”, was published by the Harvard Press in 2000 and was cited as a reference document by the President Committee on Critical Infrastructure Protection.

Michael Cartney is a founding member and President of the Watertown Sea of Goodwill. A community advocate, Michael initiated Veterans Courts in South Dakota. He is a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans, and a member of the American Legion. Colonel Cartney was recently inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Col. Cartney spoke in both Murdo and Draper about the courageous deeds of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. He shared stories of heroes he has met in his time, many related to him. He expressed how nice it was to be surrounded by those who knew him growing up in the Draper area. He emphasized that those that have fallen gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedom, and that there are heroes among us everywhere.

A benediction was given by Cheryl Nymann before the Retirement of Colors. The American Legion Post #75 then performed a three-volley salute, with a playing of Taps by Harper O’Dell and Ryder Geisler.

The Draper Memorial Day program ran much the of the same ceremonious actions in the Draper Auditorium. It also included a trumpet trio by Ryder Geisler, Sierra Hendricks, and Harper O’Dell. Col. Cartney gave another speech to the Draper crowd. After the program, the three-volley salute with the presentation of flowers to the fallen was held at the Draper Cemetery. Taps were played by Harper O’Dell and Sierra Hendricks. After the salute, a potluck was held at the Draper Auditorium with lots of food and desserts.

The Legion Post #75 then went to the Immanuel Lutheran Church and cemetery to present flowers and the three-volley salute there. Memorial Day practices ended with the taking down of the flags at 7:30 p.m.

May we remember the troops who sacrificed themselves for our freedom.