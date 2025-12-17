How the Grinch tried to steal the Jones County Christmas concert

Jones County 7th-12th graders performed a Christmas concert on Monday, December 15. Christmas spirit was shared with tunes like “Jingle Bell Dash” and Swingin’ Bell Carol”. The evening started off with some preludes by Owen Krogman, Jesse Schoon, and Alanna Brink. The 7th and 8th grade choir performed next, directed by Joni Willoughby with piano accompaniment by Rose Comp. Afterwards, the high school choir performed, and then the combined 7th-12th grade band. The Grinch was spotted during the band’s performance, attempting to wreak havoc on the set.

Teachers, staff, parents, and students alike were recognized throughout the night for their accomplishments and assistance. Mrs. Rose Comp was recognized for her time at the Jones County school district, as this was her last winter concert. She will be retiring at the end of the year. As per tradition, poinsettias were available for purchase and pickup after the concert.