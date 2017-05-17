Iversen wins billboard art competition

South Dakota Department of Transportation, AGC and Knife River Midwest collaborate together each year in building South Dakota’s roads and keeping them safe. Robert Sopher, Knife River Midwest representative and contractor of the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota visited the Jones County Elementary School on Friday, May 12.

Sopher discussed work zone awareness with students and highlighted dangers in work zones for construction workers and motorists. Sopher also brought exciting news to Jones County students concerning the fifth annual Work Zone Awareness Billboard Coloring Contest. The contest is open to all South Dakota fourth graders and one winner has the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on a billboard along Interstae-90.

We would like to congratulate Serena Iversen, local fourth grader and winner of the 2017 AGC Work Zone Awareness Billboard Contest!

Iversen was awarded $25 and the fourth grade class received $100 to host a party or to purchase classroom supplies! Iversen’s artwork can be viewed on a billboard along Interstate-90 at mile marker 235 near Kennebec.