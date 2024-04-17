JC National Honor Society inducts new members at 2024 ceremony

The 2024 NHS induction ceremony commenced on Wednesday, April 10 at the Harold Thune Auditorium. Senior Sophie Dowling was the main speaker and introduced the current members and the membership criteria. Current members then held the Candle Lighting ceremony and gave speeches on the core values of NHS; Scholarship, Leadership, Service and Character, as well as other positive and inspiring topics. A short musical break was then had with the JCHS trumpeters accompanied by Ellen Valburg.

Sophie Dowling then cited the new membership criteria and introduced the new members. The pinning ceremony was held for the 2024 NHS members Cyrus Hendricks, Bryer Kinsley, Addison Rankin and Mallory Venard. All members, new and old, then recited the National Honor Society Pledge and the ceremony was brought to a close with refreshments and cake.