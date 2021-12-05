JC Community Foundation Donates to Weight Room

The Jones County Community Foundation gave a generous donation and helped us to improve our equipment in the Community Weight Room. A new functional trainer and some free weights were purchased. The weight room has had a positive impact in our community, and is used frequently by our middle school and high school students and by many adults in our community. We are fortunate enough to have this available as a way to improve fitness and health. Matthew Birkeland and Tanner Willert have been regulars in the weight room for the past couple years. Their goals are to better their performances in high school athletics, as well as begin competing in weight lifting competitions. These two young men have put a lot of time and effort into finding ways to help improve the weight room and have also done a great job in recruiting others to begin lifting.

If you have any questions about how you can utilize the Community Weight Room please contact the Jones County High School office.