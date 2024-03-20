JC FFA Range Plant ID team wins first place in Lemmon

Jones County FFA students traveled to Lemmon to compete in their first spring CDE (Career Development Event) of the year on March 13th. The Range Plant ID team won their event. We also had teams competing in Ag Business, Meat Evaluation and Horse Evaluation. Jones County FFA will attend CDE's in Presho and Philip yet this spring before attending the State FFA Convention in Brookings mid-April. The members of the first place Range Plant ID team are: Bridger Erikson, Adrik Schoon, Addison Kierl, Jett Nix, Jace Nix and Cyrus Hendricks. Mr. Bill Brunskill is the Jones County FFA Advisor and AFNR teacher. Congratulations!