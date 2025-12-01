JCHS 2025 Veterans Day program

The Jones County School District put on a Veterans Day program on Monday, November 10. School was closed on Tuesday in honor of Veterans Day.

Visitors were greeted by Avery Martinez and Harper O’Dell, and then welcomed by Superintendent Mrs. O’Reilly, who was the officiator for the night. The Murdo and Draper American Legion were present to post the colors. The Pledge of Allegiance was headed by Conner Iversen.

The program then continued with music performed by each grade. Kindergarten, first, and second grade choir started off the musical evening with the song “Grand Old Flag.” The middle school and high school choir then took the stage and performed “A Patriotic Festival.” In between each act, Deb O’Reilly presented the classes. The third through sixth grade choir class sang “On Veterans Day” before the music turned to the middle and high school band.

The band began their piece with the “Star-Spangled Banner,” in which everyone on the bleachers stood for. They then performed the “Marches of Armed Forces,” during which each major military service branch stood for their anthem.

After the musical performance, Natalie Sealey, Jacey Jensen, and Julia Kinsley each gave a history of each of the armed forces. The senior class then stepped up to the microphone to list the names of all the known veterans residing in Jones County.

American Legion member and veteran Roger Larson then gave an explanation of the flag burning ceremony.

The program concluded with a brief history and acknowledgment of Korean War Veterans and Veterans Day present by history teacher Mr. Karas.

The flag burning ceremony was performed immediately following the program out in the auditorium parking lot. Retired flags folded by elementary classes were brought out to be respectfully retired.