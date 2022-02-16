Jones County’s Casyn Newbold Wins Snowplow Naming Contest

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) rolled out the 2nd Annual Name the Snowplow Contest in November. The contest was designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun way while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather.

Governor Kristi Noem kicked off the contest by naming the state’s official 2021-2022 snowplow ‘Dale’ in honor of late-tow truck driver Dale Jones of Watertown, who was tragically killed two years ago on the job.

“Dale’s legacy is a tribute to all snowplow operators, tow truck drivers, law enforcement officials, and others who work long hours, in tough winter weather conditions, to keep the traveling public safe throughout our state,” said Governor Noem.

Safety on our roadways is the number one priority for the SDDOT, and winter driving and snowplow safety awareness is vital to keeping people safe each and every day.

Melissa Davis of Mitchell, who submitted the winning name of Highway Hero, focused her entry on the hard work of the SDDOT snowplow operators. “There are heroes all around us,” said Davis. “I wanted to recognize the hard work and sacrifice that snowplow drivers give every winter. It is true that not all heroes wear capes.”

2021-2022 Snowplows Named within each SDDOT Area:

Aberdeen Area: Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer

Belle Fourche Area: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh

Custer Area: Snow Squatch by Karen Simon

Huron Area: Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary - 1st Grade Class

Mitchell Area: Highway Hero by Melissa Davis

Mobridge Area: Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim

Pierre Area: Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard

Rapid City Area: West River Shiver by Ann Eads

Sioux Falls Area: Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar

Watertown Area: Control/Salt/ Delete by Russell Family

Winner Area: Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold

Yankton Area: Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko

“The inspiration behind the submission of Thank Me Blader was my dad, who worked as a snow plow driver for the state,” said Liz Franco of Elk Point. “Snowplow operators serve an essential role in keeping the public safe, having to go out in the worst of driving conditions and on weekends and holidays. It’s a role that does not get as much recognition and thanks as it should.”