Jones County 4-H youth showcase culinary skills at Iron Chef competition

On March 7, 4-H members from across Jones County gathered to test their culinary creativity and kitchen skills during the annual Iron Chef competition. A total of 13 youth participated, each preparing a unique dish while demonstrating organization, food safety, and presentation.

Participants were judged on several criteria including taste, ingredients used, appearance, serving and garnishes, personal grooming, difficulty of the recipe, organization, and the ability to complete their dish within the 1½-hour time limit.

Competitors were divided into four age divisions: Cloverbuds, Beginners, Juniors, and Seniors.

In the Cloverbud division, Klay Kinsley prepared a baked sweet potato, while Spring Kinsley made almond bark cherry pretzels.

The Beginner division featured a variety of creative dishes. August Strait earned a Top Purple ribbon for Apple Turnovers. Faith Gesinger earned a purple ribbon for her PB Banana Protein Smoothie, while Maggie Miller also received a purple ribbon for her Sausage and Pepper Skillet. Autumn Kinsley was awarded a red ribbon for her Pea Salad.

In the Junior division, Summer Kinsley received a Top Purple ribbon for her Cheeseburger Mac N Cheese and Cheesy Green Beans. Purple ribbons were awarded to Kourt Kinsley for Fried Catfish Supper, Reagan Schoon for Asparagus Stuffed Chicken, and Brielle Schoon for Grilled Steaks and Grilled Onions. Aydan Sanchez earned a blue ribbon for Pork Chops and Taters.

The Senior division also highlighted strong culinary talents. Jesse Schoon earned a Top Purple ribbon for Creamy Tuscan Salmon, while Grace Gesinger received a purple ribbon for her Fajita Stir Fry.

Special thanks were extended to judges Sidney Kinsley, Syah Walters, and Jennifer Strait, as well as the many parents who assisted throughout the event.

The Iron Chef competition continues to provide Jones County 4-H members with an opportunity to develop cooking skills, creativity, and confidence in the kitchen while sharing their passion for food.