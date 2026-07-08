Jones County 4-Hers attend 42nd Annual Rangeland Days

The 42nd Annual Rangeland Days was held in Belle Fourche, S.D., June 9 & 10, 2026. Youth ages 8-18 were encouraged to attend, however those who go with a 4-H or FFA team have an opportunity for prizes.

The objective is to teach and learn about rangeland plant identification, cattle and wildlife habitat and general management of the grass and soil resources.

The Jones County 4-H Parent Leaders offered a stipend to local 4-H members to cover the Registration for any 4-H related camps this summer. Jesse, Reagan and Brielle Schoon, along with Kourt and Autumn Kinsley, represented Jones County 4-H at this year’s Rangeland Days.

The high school division (Go-Getters) could participate as a team with an opportunity to represent South Dakota at the National contest. Jesse, with 4-H teammates from Hand, Mellette and Spink counties (Dakota Boersma, Tessa Hinman, Rylee Knock) placed 1st. They will represent South Dakota in the 4-H Division at the 75th annual National Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma in May of 2027. Jesse Schoon will experience two trips in 2027, as he also received 1st place with his speech titled “How does Rangeland Health react to Prescribed Fire”; traveling to Wichita, Kansas in February 2027 at the International Society for Range Management meeting.

The Wrangler division was represented locally by Reagan & Brielle Schoon. Brielle placed 2nd and Reagan placed 7th in the individual range judging contest.

Kourt and Autumn Kinsley were first time attendees and competed in the Wrangler and New Rangers Divisions. They learned how to identify and judge rangeland grasses and wildflowers (forbs). They were challenged with a plant identification contest.

Together the Jones County 4-H members enjoyed the trip, also making a stop at the Center of the Nation Wool Warehouse, Dairy Queen and had splashing fun at the swimming pool.

Watch for other 4-H work during the August 1, 3-4, Jones County 4-H Achievement Days.